Marshall Co. High School students return to class Friday

Two people were killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning. (Source: WPSD)

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police investigators have cleared the scene of a school shooting in Marshall County High School.

Officials announced they finished processing the crime scene Thursday night and turned it back over to the school district.

KSP confirmed 16 total students were shot and seven others were injured Tuesday. Two of the shooting victims died. Three victims are still in the hospital, but they are expected to recover, according to KSP.

A 15-year-old student was arrested at the time of the shooting. He faces murder charges.

Marshall County High School students will return to class Friday.

The district superintendent invited parents to join students in class.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Team will continue their investigation with the help of numerous local, state and federal agencies.

The FBI is one of those agencies. FBI Special Agent in Charge Amy Hess, from the Louisville Field Office, gave us an update Thursday evening.

RELATED STORIES

+ Visitation, funerals set for Marshall Co. school shooting victims

+ 'She never came': Marshall County shooting victim's family speaks

+ Teen suspect in Marshall Co. school shooting faces judge

+ Talking to your kids about a tragedy like the Marshall County shooting

+ Kentucky company designs shirt for Marshall County victims

+ UPDATE: KSP now says 20 affected in Marshall County shooting

+ Students, officials react to Marshall Co High School shooting

"We've interviewed now in conjunction with KSP and the sheriff's office over 200 people at this point," Hess told us. "We can provide crime scene analysis and digital analysis as well."

The FBI is also offering up their victims specialists -- the people who work with victims every day so they know their rights and understand what's going on in the legal process.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Governor Matt Bevin has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half staff in honor of the victims from Tuesday's shooting. All flags should be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Bevin encourages all Kentuckians, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join this show of support for the Marshall County community.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.