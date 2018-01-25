Gun Runner wins Horse of the Year at Eclipse Awards

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Gun Runner will carry the title of Horse of the Year into his racing finale.

The Breeders' Cup Classic winner picked up two Eclipse Awards on Thursday night in recognition of his accomplishments in 2017, not only being selected as Horse of the Year but also as the top Older Dirt Male.

Gun Runner has only one race left before he's retired. He'll be the favorite in Saturday's $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park.

Among the other Eclipse Award winners, Chad Brown was top trainer for the second straight year, Jose Ortiz got his first award as top jockey, Juddmonte Farms was picked as top owner for the fourth time, and Clearsky Farms got its first Eclipse as top breeder.

