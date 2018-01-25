Visitation, funerals set for Marshall Co. school shooting victims

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the two teenagers who were killed in a mass shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday.

Visitation for both victims will happen Saturday, Jan. 27 from 4 to 9 p.m. in the gym at Marshall County High School, 416 High School Rd., Benton, KY.

Preston Cope's funeral will be at the high school Sunday at 3 p.m.

Bailey Holt's funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton.

Both victims were 15-years-old.

Those wishing to make a contribution in memory of either victim should send it to:

Preston Cope Memorial Fund OR Bailey Holt Memorial Fund

c/o CFSB

PO Box 467

Benton, KY 42025

