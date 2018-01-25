5 Bellarmine falls 76-68 at Indianapolis

Greyhounds hold off Knights to score 76-68 upset INDIANAPOLIS-The fifth-ranked Bellarmine Knights were upset by the homestanding Indianapolis Greyhounds 76-68 in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game at Nicoson Hall on Thursday night.



The Knights (17-2, 8-2 GLVC) suffered their worst shooting game of the year, converting just 40.3 percent of their field goals while the host Greyhounds made 48.9 percent, including a hot 8-for-13 (61.5%) from beyond the arc. Indianapolis (12-6, 6-4 GLVC) outscored Bellarmine 22-8 at the free throw line, going 22-for-27 from the charity stripe with the Knights making eight of nine.



"We got beat every way you can get beat," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. "Give them (UIndy) all the credit in the world."



Davenport was disappointed in Bellarmine's play on both ends of the floor. On offense, he lamented the poor passing. "For us to have more turnovers than assists, that's all you need to know about the game, and that's why we shot 40 percent," he said. On defense, he pointed out the lack of stops. "We call a kill three stops in a row. We had two in the first half, and we did not have one in the second half."



Bellarmine opened the game on fire, and quickly built a 16-8 advantage 5:45 into the game. However, the Greyhounds answered emphatically, reeling off a 17-3 run to take a six-point lead. During the run, the Knights went ice cold shooting and suffered a scoreless drought of nearly six minutes.



The Knights closed to within three with 3:13 remaining in the half, but were held scoreless the rest of the first period as the Hounds scored the final seven points to take a 38-28 lead into halftime.



After the break, Bellarmine stormed back with a 7-0 run over the first 2:10 of the second half. Again, UIndy responded and built the lead back to 10 at the 14:56 mark.



Coming down the stretch, the Knights battled back as Brent Bach heated up, scoring all 12 of Bellarmine's points in a 3-minute period as BU closed to within 67-64 with 1:34 remaining. Unfortunately for the Knights, the Greyhounds also heated up. Indianapolis made all three of its 3-pointers in the final 4:12 and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in last 29 seconds to keep Bellarmine at bay.



Bach finished with 24 points to lead all scorers while Devin Dixon paced the UIndy offense with 17 points.



The Knights return to action Saturday afternoon when they travel to St. Louis to take on the Tritons of Missouri-St. Louis.



For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights), Facebook (BUKnights) and the BUKnights mobile app available for iPhone and Android.



BOX SCORE (HTM) Official release from Bellarmine sports information