Van driver rams Floyd Co. restaurant, pinning worker

Officials say the crash pushed a dividing wall into a counter. (Source: Ryan Houchen, Lafayette Twp. Fire Dept.)

The driver went through the storefront just before 7 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Ryan Houchen, Lafayette Twp. Fire Dept.)

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - A Floyds Knobs restaurant was closed Thursday because a van crashed through the storefront.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at A Nice Restaurant.

Police say the driver accidentally hit the gas, instead of the brake.

The van hit a dividing wall, pushing it up against a counter and pinning a worker.

Luckily no one was hurt.

