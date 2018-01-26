Paoli Community Schools on 2 hr. delay Friday due to anonymous threat

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - In a flurry of threats to schools across WAVE Country since Tuesday's deadly shooting at Marshall County High School, Paoli Community Schools is the latest target.

The school district announced a two-hour delay for Friday, Jan. 26 via Facebook Thursday night.

Students were also told to leave all bags at home.

Several other schools have closed for a day, or had extra security present this week because of threats either overheard or called in by people.

None of those threats have been substantiated by police.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.