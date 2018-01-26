Cinemark's Oscar movie week program begins

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday kicks off Cinemark's annual Oscar movie week program.

Select Cinemark locations will present all nine Oscar-nominated best picture films and all nominated best live action and animated shorts during Oscar movie week, which will be held Feb. 26 to March 4.

Guests can purchase Cinemark's special festival pass for $35 and watch all nine films all week.

MORE: Oscars: 'Shape of Water,' 'Three Billboards,' 'Get Out' among 9 up for Best Picture

Festival pass holders receive an exclusive offer for 50 percent off any size popcorn and will be awarded a specially designed keepsake badge and lanyard.

Guests can also enjoy the nominees on a single-film basis at regular admission price.

Customers can see which locations are participating or buy festival passes online by clicking or tapping here.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.