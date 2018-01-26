Cinemark's Oscar movie week program begins

After a domestic incident unfolded this week in northern Kentucky, a resident took a picture of a rifle leaning up against a nearby car and uploaded it to Facebook.More >>
After a domestic incident unfolded this week in northern Kentucky, a resident took a picture of a rifle leaning up against a nearby car and uploaded it to Facebook.More >>
Friday kicks off Cinemark's annual Oscar movie week program.More >>
Friday kicks off Cinemark's annual Oscar movie week program.More >>
The decision to close the schools was announced on the Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School Facebook page at 6:15 Friday morning.More >>
The decision to close the schools was announced on the Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School Facebook page at 6:15 Friday morning.More >>
Attorney Josh Engel said the unnamed student was in an inappropriate six-month relationship with a professor and the two exchanged sexually provocative text messages.More >>
Attorney Josh Engel said the unnamed student was in an inappropriate six-month relationship with a professor and the two exchanged sexually provocative text messages.More >>
KSP confirmed 16 total students were shot and seven others were injured Tuesday. Two of the shooting victims died.More >>
KSP confirmed 16 total students were shot and seven others were injured Tuesday. Two of the shooting victims died.More >>