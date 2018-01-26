Paoli Community Schools closed following anonymous threat

The decision to close the schools was announced on the Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School Facebook page at 6:15 Friday morning.More >>
The decision to close the schools was announced on the Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School Facebook page at 6:15 Friday morning.More >>
We are expecting a very nice day ahead with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather.More >>
We are expecting a very nice day ahead with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather.More >>
Attorney Josh Engel said the unnamed student was in an inappropriate six-month relationship with a professor and the two exchanged sexually provocative text messages.More >>
Attorney Josh Engel said the unnamed student was in an inappropriate six-month relationship with a professor and the two exchanged sexually provocative text messages.More >>
KSP confirmed 16 total students were shot and seven others were injured Tuesday. Two of the shooting victims died.More >>
KSP confirmed 16 total students were shot and seven others were injured Tuesday. Two of the shooting victims died.More >>
A Floyds Knobs restaurant was closed Thursday because a van crashed through the storefront.More >>
A Floyds Knobs restaurant was closed Thursday because a van crashed through the storefront.More >>