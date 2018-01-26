Paoli Community Schools closed following anonymous threat - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Paoli Community Schools closed following anonymous threat

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Paoli Jr. Sr. High School (Source: Facebook) Paoli Jr. Sr. High School (Source: Facebook)

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) – Paoli Community Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 26 to allow law enforcement to investigate following an anonymous threat.

The decision to close the schools was announced on the Paoli Jr. and Sr. High School Facebook page at 6:15 Friday morning.

