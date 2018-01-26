Neck injury ends former UofL star Eric Wood's NFL career

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Buffalo Bills on Monday are expected to announce the end of the career of Pro Bowl center Eric Wood, a former standout at the University of Louisville.

Wood confirmed the news via Twitter Friday afternoon.

I was diagnosed with a neck injury as part of my season-ending physical with the Bills. After consultation with Dr. Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or further treatment. — Eric Wood (@EWood70) January 26, 2018

The center also thanked fans for support, and confirmed there will be a press conference on Monday about the injury.

I appreciate and thank everyone for their thoughts, concerns and prayers, and I will shed more light on the situation at a press conference on Monday at the team facility. — Eric Wood (@EWood70) January 26, 2018

Scout Fantasy Sports was first to break the story Friday morning on its verified Twitter account, and then ESPN NFL writer Adam Schefter also confirmed that "Wood has a neck injury that will force the nine-year veteran to retire, a league source confirmed."

Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino issued the following statement on Wood's injury:

“Eric Wood enjoyed a tremendous career in the NFL, playing nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Eric always played the game the right way, worked extremely hard and was a tremendous leader of young men. He was a pleasure to coach because he came to work every day willing to get better and was a key component in a great run for the University of Louisville football program. Off the field, Eric was an even better young man and a great ambassador for the university. I’m saddened his NFL career was cut short, but I know the next chapter of his life will be just as successful.”

Buffalo drafted Wood with its first-round selection in 2009. He started all 120 games he played in, and he was the only Bill to play every offensive snap in 2017, ESPN.com reported. Wood, now 31, represented the AFC in the 2015 Pro Bowl.

While at Louisville, Wood, a Cincinnati native, was a three-time All-Big East performer from 2006-08.

