School security heightened after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 4500 block of Picadilly Avenue around 11:45 a.m. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been wounded in a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood that has led to an increased security level at a JCPS school.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 4500 block of Picadilly Avenue around 11:45 a.m. after the shooting victims were discovered following a car crash.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Security at Olmsted North Academy has been raised due to the police activity.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.