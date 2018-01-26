Tale of 2 Bangors: Same-named cities' mayors make Super bet

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A pair of football-crazed communities in Pennsylvania and Maine are looking to get a bit more Bangor for their buck out of the Super Bowl game.
The mayors of Bangor, Maine, and Bangor, Pennsylvania, said Friday they have placed a wager on the Feb. 4 game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
Mayor Ben Sprague, of Maine, is placing a host of Maine-centric items on the line, including a box of whoopee pies, a blueberry pie and a collection of books by local resident Stephen King.
Mayor Brooke Kerzner, of Pennsylvania, is placing two slate boards for the game quoits, pronounced like "kwates," on the line. Quoits is similar to horseshoes and is popular in Pennsylvania. Beer, chocolate and coffee are also up for grabs.
The mayors are also engaged in some good-natured taunting. Kerzner said: Philadelphia quarterback "Nick Foles can soar like an Eagle even when he is surrounded by a bunch of turkeys from New England." Sprague responded that there might be "two Bangors and two teams in this year's Super Bowl, but I think the ones from New England will be celebrating Super Bowl night."
Bangor, Maine, is a city of about 32,000 people about 130 miles north of Portland. It's the third-largest city in the state. Bangor, Pennsylvania, is a borough of about 5,000 residents not far from the New Jersey state line. It's about 90 miles north of Philadelphia.
