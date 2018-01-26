80-year-old man struck, killed while checking mail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Floyd County man has died after being hit by a vehicle while checking his mail.

Floyd County Sheriff's Deputies reported to the 4100 block of Paoli Pike Thursday evening around 6:30 on a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Their initial investigation found that Thomas Becht was driving his GMC truck northwest on Paoli Pike when he struck Robert Hunt, 80, Sheriff Frank Loop confirmed.

Police said Hunt was checking his mail and moving his trash can from the side of the road when he was struck.

Sheriff Loop verified that Hunt was taken to Baptist Health Floyd where he died.

