Former Indiana corrections officer charged with beating, strangling girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County Indiana Corrections Officer has been arrested and charged with beating his girlfriend.

Indiana State Police were notified of an altercation that took place between Spencer Perkins, 21, and his 20-year-old girlfriend on Sunday.

Initial investigations found that Perkins battered the woman and confined her against her will while he was off duty, ISP confirmed.

Perkins was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic battery, strangulation and criminal confinement.

Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff John Wallace confirmed that Perkins was fired on Thursday after his arrest.

Since he was a jailer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Perkins was taken to the Switzerland County Jail.

ISP continues to investigate the incident.

