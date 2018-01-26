WATCH LIVE at 5 pm: Marshall Co. High School victim's families hold news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: The families of Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope are holding a press conference today at 5 p.m. from the Marshall County Board of Education Board Room.

Visitation for both victims is being held today at the Marshall County High School gym. Preston Cope's funeral will also be held there Sunday.

Bailey Holt's funeral is Sunday at the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton.

Watch the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

