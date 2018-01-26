2 accused of stealing propane bottles from business

Two people are accused of stealing two propane bottles from a business lot.

Matt Turner, 30, was charged with receiving stolen property over $500, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance first degree (substance unknown).

Sara Burkeen, 31, was charged with receiving stolen property over $500, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance first degree (substance unknown) and theft of prescription blanks for Legend Drugs.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, on Jan. 23, Arrowhead Camper Sales reported 21 propane bottles stolen from units on their lot.

Deputies say their investigation led them to Cherry Drive. While there, they say they saw some labeling outside the home that was consistent with what the owners of Arrowhead said their bottles were marked with.

While serving a search warrant, deputies say they found stolen propane bottles. They say they also found meth and drug paraphernalia.

Two people inside the home, Turner, the owner of the home, and Burkeen, were arrested.

