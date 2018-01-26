Trimble County man faces numerous child sexual exploitation charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Trimble County man faces a long list of child sexual exploitation charges after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Kentucky State Police's Electronic Crime Branch arrested Jonathan McClain, 25, on Thursday afternoon. The investigation into McClain began after investigators found him using social media to engage in sexual conduct and communication with minors, KSP said.

KSP searched McClain's home and seized the electronics used in the crime.

McClain is charged with five counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance, 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.

McClain faces 10 to 20 years for each count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance, one to five years for each count of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and up to 12 months for distribution of obscene matter.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.