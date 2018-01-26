KY 58 down to 1 lane in Hickman, Co., KY due to crash

A Hickman County Kentucky road is down to one lane due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

This is between Clinton and Fulgham, Kentucky along KY 58 between the 12-13 mile markers, between Kaylor Rd. and KY 780.

One lane is open but the road may have to close for the truck to be removed from the crash site.

The truck is loaded with chicken feed that may have to be offloaded.

It could take several hours for the road to be cleared.

