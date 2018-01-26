ESPN's Hill leaving her job at 'Sportscenter'

NEW YORK (AP) - ESPN says outspoken "Sportscenter" anchor Jemele Hill is leaving that role to write for a company web site and do occasional on-air commentary.
Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist." The network said Friday that Hill had asked to be taken off the 6 p.m. weekday edition of ESPN's sports news show.
Hill says that deep down she knew the "Sportscenter" job wasn't for her and that her true love has always been writing, reporting and commentary. She'll do work for The Undefeated, ESPN's web site that concentrates on issues of sports, race and culture.
ESPN says her "Sportscenter" co-anchor, Michael Smith, will continue as a solo host.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
