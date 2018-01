The Latest: Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 10th hole hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Latest on Tiger Woods' second round at the Farmers Insurance Open (all times local):

1 p.m.

After making his first birdie of the round on the first hole of his back nine at Torrey Pines North, Tiger Woods has shot par on three straight holes in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Woods made the turn at 2-over 38, thanks in large part to a double-bogey on the par-4 No. 13, before making birdie on the par-4 No. 1.

He remained 1-over with pars on the next three holes.

Woods is in danger of missing the cut in his season debut on the PGA Tour.

Woods is returning after fusion surgery on his lower back last April, his fourth back operation in three years. When he tried to return after a 16-month break last year at Torrey Pines, he missed the cut.

12:31 p.m.

Tiger Woods got off to a bad start in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and things got even worse, leaving him in danger of missing the cut.

Woods made the turn at 2-over 38 Friday on the North Course, which was toughened up during a recent renovation.

He didn't get his first birdie until the first hole of his back nine, the par-4 No. 1.

Woods' first shot of the day was a drive on the 536-yard, par-5 No. 10 that went 65 yards left of the fairway. He laid up in the rough, hit to 35 feet and took a par on what is considered a birdie hole.

He took a double bogey on the 459-yard, par-4 13th. His drive went into the ravine to the left and he took a penalty drop. He missed the green to the left and chipped through the green before two-putting.

Woods is playing for the first time since recovering from a fourth back surgery that cost him another year on the PGA Tour.

