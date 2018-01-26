Fire causes $2 million in damages to Columbus, IN businesses

An excavator was called to the scene to help move debris and find flames underneath. (Source: CFD)

CFD said the fire was so intense, steel structures failed. (Source: CFD)

The roofs of CarpetMania and CrossFit Retaliation Gym collapsed because of the fire. (Source: CFD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Columbus, Indiana fire officials continue to investigate a fire that caused millions in damages to several businesses.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon in the Carpet Mania Warehouse, according to Columbus Fire Department investigators.

CFD said witnesses reported seeing lights flicker inside several businesses before smoke was reported inside the CrossFit Retaliation Gym gym. When the owner of the CrossFit gym met a CarpetMania employee, investigators said they saw flames through a window in the warehouse section of the carpet store.

By the time firefighters arrived, they reported seeing flames billowing from a window and door of the carpet store.

Firefighters were on the scene for 29 hours, putting water on hotspots from Wednesday night through Thursday evening, CFD said. An excavator was called to the scene to help move debris and find flames underneath.

The roofs of CarpetMania and CrossFit Retaliation Gym collapsed. CFD said the fire was so intense, steel structures failed.

Damages to Carpet Mania, CrossFit Retaliation Gym, and Advantage One Imaging Center are estimated at $2 million.

