Student left on Greater Clark bus for four hours

Written by By ERIN WALDEN

CLARK COUNTY — The contract of a bus driver for Greater Clark County Schools Corp. is being evaluated after a student was left on his bus for four hours Thursday.

The 9-year-old student from Jonathan Jennings Elementary School fell asleep on the way to school according to GCCS Superintendent Andrew Melin, The News and Tribune reported.

Contracted drivers have the option of keeping their bus at their residence if it’s more convenient, Melin said. In this case the driver finished his route, did not check the bus, an important safety measure, and went home.

The school left a voicemail with the student’s parents informing them of her absence, standard procedure, but the student had been out sick the day before so building staff was not surprised by her absence, Melin said.

The child was on the bus from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 12:30 p.m. when she woke up. Around the same time, the driver’s spouse got home, noticed the student and called school officials, according to Melin.

The student was taken to school and later picked up by her grandmother.

The incident is the first in the district since Melin became superintendent nearly six years ago, he said, and illustrates exactly why safety protocols are in place.

"It’s fundamental to walk the bus before you get off for this reason," he said.

The driver has been getting students to school for the district for eight years. Melin said that “this was a person who had a great deal of experience.”

"The importance of making sure your bus is checked … it’s a fundamental expectation. It’s not something that’s unique. Every driver should take a few seconds to walk down the aisle of their bus and double check. That’s why the fact that this even happened is surprising."

The driver has not driven any students since the incident and will not drive any until further notice, according to Melin.

The district is "very apologetic" Melin said and working to "appropriately address" the driver, who is not a corporation employee but rather a contracted employee. That contract is being evaluated on Monday.