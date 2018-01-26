U.K., Eastern High grad to make history in OIympic games

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eastern High School in Louisville has seen a number of graduates become professional athletes. Now, one of them is headed to the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea - and also making history.

It's a huge moment of Olympic pride for plenty of folks in Louisville and Lexington.

Simidele "Simi" Adeagbo will be the first black female to compete in skeleton at the Winter Olympics.

The University of Kentucky standout is also the first Nigerian woman to qualify for the intense sport.

If you look up the word overachiever, "Those who perform better, achieving more success," it wouldn't be surprising to find an photo of Simi, 36.

The Eastern High and University of Kentucky track and field star - and the first Nigerian woman to compete in skeleton at the Olympics - is also the subject of a new Nike short film, "Forever First."

Just before officially qualifying for the Winter Olympics, Simi told Africa's SABC Digital News why she wanted to try out for skeleton, which involves racing head-first down an ice track.

"Making history - it's never been done before, and I think it's really awesome to be able to break barriers in sports," was Abeagbo's answer.

The NCAA Champ retired 9 years ago and only picked up skeleton a few months ago.

"When I started this sport, (Fall 2017), I was told you need 8 years to be good," Simi said, laughing. "February is coming like now, now, now!," Abeagbo thought to herself.

At Eastern, none of this came as a surprise.

"When you see an elite athlete, you know that kid is special," Simi's former English teacher Peter Reed said.

Steve Ward, Simi's basketball coach at Eastern agreed.

"She was such a fierce competitor, she hated to lose. And that's why I loved her so, because I hated to lose. She was fierce," Ward said.

Adeagbo, who was Eastern High's Homecoming Queen and Class Vice President in the late 1990’s, has tried nearly every sport: Basketball to field hockey.

"She really was motivated to compete, and I tell you, you didn't want to get in her way," Simi's former field hockey Coach Cathy Stovall remembered.

Mike Horan, Simi's former teammate turned track coach at Eastern High School, said her lightning speed could not be denied. He knows from personal experience.

"I was the top guy on the varsity team, so I was probably talking trash," Horan recalled. "She challenged me to a 50 meter race and dusted me, completely."

Horan said many track athletes with speed and power transition well to bobsled and skeleton.

"You just got to run fast and dive on that thing and go," Horan said.

That could be at speeds up to 80 miles an hour.

Representing Nigeria, Kentucky, and women everywhere, the Eastern Eagles will be cheering their girl on, knowing her warm personality, excitement and talent will have her soaring at the winter games.

"She's going to embrace the whole idea of what the Olympics are," Reed said.

Horan ran track at UofL and actually competed against Simi and her U.K. team. He said it was much easier being her teammate than having to go up against her.

Eastern and UK won't be the only ones cheering Simi on: The well-spoken Olympic athlete was also a former WAVE 3 News intern back in 2002.

