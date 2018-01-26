Police: School threat suspects will be prosecuted

Two students died in the shooting at Marshall County High School Tuesday and 21 others were injured. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Days following the shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky, an increased number of threats against schools surfaced.

"Unfortunately with the tragedies earlier this week in Kentucky, there's people out there that want to take advantage of it and perpetuate the fear in people," Indiana State Police Sgt. Chad Dick said.

The threats even prompted shutdowns in two Indiana school districts; the East Washington School Corporation closed Thursday and the Paoli Community Schools District closed Friday.

ISP said they're investigating the most recent threats and once the suspect is identified -- they will be held responsible.

In the last several months, several Jefferson County Public School students were charged with terroristic threatening as a result of their part in school threats.

A Moore High School student was charged with assault and terroristic threatening after a posing with a gun on Snapchat.

It's not just social media threats -- verbal threats are taken seriously too. Shaunisha Burnley, 18, was arrested in November at Doss High School. Police said she verbally threatened students.

Threats sent from a cell phone are also grounds for a terroristic threatening charge.

Pleasure Ridge Park student Parker Jordan was accused of sending threatening texts to his ex-girlfriend in December. Jordan was arrested and charged with having a weapon at school, terroristic threatening and menacing.

A 14-year-old Silver Creek Middle School student was arrested in September after making threats on an Instagram profile. He was charged with intimidation and identity deception for using another student's picture on the profile.

Police said parents can even be fined for the manpower it takes to investigate these crimes.

Indiana State Police said investigators are knee deep in tracking down those responsible for the most recent threats against Paoli Community Schools.

"Threats are taken very seriously every time," Sgt. Dick said. "We have a whole team of guys working on this today trying to track it down to see where it came from."

Detectives are asking those with information to please call the ISP Jasper Post at (812) 482-1441.

