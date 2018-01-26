Western Kentucky raises Stansbury's base salary to $650,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky has raised coach Rick Stansbury's base annual salary to $650,000, which athletic director Todd Stewart says places him second among Conference USA coaches.

Stansbury's buyout was also increased $250,000 to $1 million in an addendum announced Friday and approved by the Board of Regents. Stewart said the $150,000 salary raise will be privately funded. The Hilltoppers (14-6, 6-1) host Marshall on Saturday in C-USA play with its second consecutive sellout crowd, factors the AD said resulted in a salary boost that was "certainly earned."

The second-year coach thanked Stewart and school officials in a statement and said the contract showed his commitment to the school. Stansbury added, "My total focus is on this basketball team and putting them in the best position possible to compete for a championship."

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.