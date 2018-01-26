Woman accused of 'bludgeoning' boyfriend to death back in custody, held on bond

Brenda Porter's lawyer blocked her from our camera's view for most of her court appearance. This is the clearest picture we could get. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who confessed to killing her boyfriend is back in custody after a grand jury indicted her.

Brenda Porter appeared in court Friday morning. And this time, she was not freed.

Judge Sean Delahanty had placed her on home incarceration on Monday, but that did not last long.

Porter was taken back into custody Tuesday, after the indictment came down.

She was indicted on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Police say she beat David Burch to death Sunday at their home on Gardiner Lane.

Her bond is set at $100,000 cash.

