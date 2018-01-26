Officials say improvements on the way as RiverLink tolling hits 1 year mark

The Lincoln Bridge is one of two tolled by RiverLink. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - RiverLink tolling has been in place in WAVE Country for a year now on the Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Transportation officials spoke about the highs and lows Friday, but focused on the future.

They say there have been 30 million bridge crossings in the first year.

The number of transponders nearly doubled from 150,000 accounts in the first quarter, to 335,000 as of January 2018.

For next year, they want more people purchasing transponders, and more customer service agents in the call center.

"That initiative is designed to lower call times, improve customer service overall for those who have chosen to call the call center for assistance,” Scott Adams, a spokesman for the Indiana Dept. of Transportation said.

Also on the list of improvements is enhancing self-service and account management by allowing unregistered customers to convert to a pre-paid account, and save money.

