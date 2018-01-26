Whimsical, strong, larger than life: KDF poster unveiled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Whimsical, strong, larger than life: KDF poster unveiled

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
The KDF poster was unveiled Friday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The KDF poster was unveiled Friday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The artists examine their work. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The artists examine their work. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Whimsical, strong, and larger than life -- that's how the artists behind this year's Kentucky Derby Festival poster describe their design.

The 2018 poster was unveiled Friday morning as the first poster rolled off the printer.

Sisters Jeaneen Barnhart and Doreen Barnhart DeHart said while the drawing didn't take long, the overall design took about a year.

This marks their 5th KDF design. Their last was in 2014.

