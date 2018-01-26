Whimsical, strong, larger than life: KDF poster unveiled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Whimsical, strong, and larger than life -- that's how the artists behind this year's Kentucky Derby Festival poster describe their design.

The 2018 poster was unveiled Friday morning as the first poster rolled off the printer.

>> Check out the Digital Derby Guide on wave3.com

Sisters Jeaneen Barnhart and Doreen Barnhart DeHart said while the drawing didn't take long, the overall design took about a year.

This marks their 5th KDF design. Their last was in 2014.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.