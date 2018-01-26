Speed bumps to be installed near scene of horrific crash at Loui - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Speed bumps to be installed near scene of horrific crash at Louisville park

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
A speeding driver drove a truck into a playground at William Harrison Park on Jan. 20. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A speeding driver drove a truck into a playground at William Harrison Park on Jan. 20. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Speed bump tests were conducted on Oleanda Ave. using the device shown here. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Speed bump tests were conducted on Oleanda Ave. using the device shown here. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a strong push from neighbors, speed bumps will soon be installed near the scene of a horrific crash that sent multiple children to the hospital.

Metro Public Works conducted a series of speed bump tests this week along Oleanda Avenue.

Jan. 20, multiple children were hurt when a speeding car crashed through a fence and into William Harrison Park.

According to a member of the Taylor Berry Neighborhood Association, the 1500 block and the 3400 block of Oleanda Ave. now qualify for speed bumps.

We will keep up with progress on installation.

