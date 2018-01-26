Speed bumps to be installed near scene of horrific crash at Louisville park

Speed bump tests were conducted on Oleanda Ave. using the device shown here. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a strong push from neighbors, speed bumps will soon be installed near the scene of a horrific crash that sent multiple children to the hospital.

Metro Public Works conducted a series of speed bump tests this week along Oleanda Avenue.

Jan. 20, multiple children were hurt when a speeding car crashed through a fence and into William Harrison Park.

According to a member of the Taylor Berry Neighborhood Association, the 1500 block and the 3400 block of Oleanda Ave. now qualify for speed bumps.

