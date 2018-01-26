LMPD finds 11lbs of meth during traffic stop

Juan Gonzales (R) and Maria Flores (L) were both charged with drug trafficking. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car ran a stop light, police made a stop and now two people with California addresses are being held in Louisville's jail.



Police said 31-year-old Juan Gonzales and 27-year-old Maria Flores had 11 pounds of meth sealed in metal containers, stashed in a UPS box. An LMPD narcotics dog found the drugs during a search.

The stop was made at Broadway and Preston at around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Gonzales and Flores both face drug trafficking charges.

Online jail records also showed that Flores, whose arrest report lists several aliases, is being held on an immigration detainer.

