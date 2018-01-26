Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville and One Southern Indiana celebrated the dedication of a new home in Jeffersonville on Friday.

The Pratt family spent the first night in their brand new home thanks to Habitat CFI.

Jasmin Pratt, a single mother with two children, is the homeowner of the newest location.

Pratt's kids are very exicted about having their own rooms, she said. But that's not what Jasmin was most excited about.

"Going into my laundry room. I didn't have a laundry room where I lived at before so having one now is just huge. That's my favorite part of the house is the laundry room, so I'm excited," Pratt said.

Habitat CFI has built more than forty homes in Clark and Floyd Counties. The organization works in partnership to help build new homes with families that qualify.

