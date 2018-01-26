UofL coach sends video to school shooting victim's family

Simidele "Simi" Adeagbo, an Eastern High and University of Kentucky track and field star, will be the first Nigerian woman to compete in skeleton at the Olympics. She is also the subject of a new Nike short film, "Forever First."More >>
In total, now 17 victims, including a three-year-old girl, allege that former Jeffersonville High School student Michael Begin molested them.More >>
One of the victims of a deadly school shooting at Marshall County High School, Bailey Holt, was a huge Louisville Cardinals fan.More >>
Habitat CFI has built more than forty homes in Clark and Floyd Counties. The organization works in partnership to help build new homes with families that qualify.More >>
