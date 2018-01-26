UofL coach sends video to school shooting victim's family

UofL interim basketball coach David Padgett told reporters he just did what he could to help Bailey Holt's family. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the victims of a deadly school shooting at Marshall County High School, Bailey Holt, was a huge Louisville Cardinals fan.

So acting UofL Basketball Coach David Padgett sent her family a video via Twitter, to show his support.

"I know even though she's gone, Bailey's spirit and presence will always be around, even in the darkest of times," he said in the video.

Our wonderful Coach Padgett sending thoughts to Bailey Holt’s family during such a hard time. Card Nation sticks together through thick and thin. Bailey’s little sister, Lilly, was ecstatic! #BeLikeBailey pic.twitter.com/5o7ed5sU01 — bay ? (@Baylee_EB) January 24, 2018

Padgett says he thinks about the Holt family every day and he can't imagine the pain they are dealing with. Especially Bailey's younger sister, Lilly.

Later, Padgett explained in a press conference that he and his team "just said what can we do to try and maybe pick her spirits up a little bit...and you know it's one of those things it’s not easy to do because of why you're doing it. But anything you can do to try and help a family in a just unimaginable time like that, you know you'll do whatever."

Bailey's father told The Card Chronicle she will be buried in a UofL shirt.

Preston Cope was also killed in the shooting, and 21 other children were injured.

Both Holt and Cope's visitations are Saturday in the school's gymnasium.

