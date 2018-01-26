Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 62, Hamilton 18

Batesville 45, N. Decatur 44

Beech Grove 68, Indpls Lutheran 49

Bethesda Christian 82, Columbus Christian 38

Blackford 81, Eastbrook 74

Bloomfield 85, N. Central (Farmersburg) 38

Bloomington North 61, Franklin Central 57

Bloomington South 65, Terre Haute South 64

Brownstown 54, Charlestown 44

Carmel 65, Indpls Ben Davis 60

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55, Ft. Wayne Snider 46

Center Grove 48, Lawrence North 45

Central Noble 56, Churubusco 49

Chesterton 60, Lake Central 53

Christian Academy 40, Providence 39

Clinton Prairie 57, Clinton Central 39

Columbus East 47, E. Central 27

Columbus North 72, Southport 66

Concord 33, Wawasee 30

Connersville 42, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 37, OT

Crawfordsville 64, Frankfort 58

Crothersville 63, Trinity Lutheran 61

Culver Academy 50, W. Lafayette 43

Daleville 85, Union (Modoc) 33

Delta 56, Wapahani 49

Ev. Memorial 63, Princeton 51

Fairfield 71, W. Noble 49

Floyd Central 64, Seymour 34

Fountain Central 62, Faith Christian 55

Frankton 78, Elwood 57

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, Ft. Wayne South 43

Ft. Wayne North 77, Ft. Wayne Concordia 47

Ft. Wayne Wayne 91, Ft. Wayne Luers 75

Goshen 53, Elkhart Memorial 51

Greenwood Christian 57, Central Christian 54

Guerin Catholic 75, Lafayette Catholic 60

Hagerstown 84, Union City 38

Hamilton Hts. 51, Tipton 50

Hamilton Southeastern 62, Noblesville 45

Hauser 75, S. Decatur 57

Henryville 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 29

Heritage 49, Adams Central 39, 2OT

Heritage Hills 63, Ev. Mater Dei 51

Highland 59, Kankakee Valley 42

Homestead 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 58

Indpls Brebeuf 72, Indpls Chatard 43

Indpls Manual 57, Indpls Howe 53

Indpls Roncalli 50, Indpls Ritter 46

Indpls Scecina 71, Triton Central 59

Indpls Tindley 60, Heritage Christian 51

Jasper 53, Dubois 40

Jay Co. 39, Bluffton 18

Jeffersonville 74, Bedford N. Lawrence 47

Jennings Co. 68, Scottsburg 63

Jimtown 44, Bremen 41

Lafayette Harrison 54, Richmond 36

Lafayette Jeff 64, Kokomo 62

Lakeland 50, Garrett 40

Lapel 63, Eastern Hancock 51

LaVille 69, Culver 36

Lawrenceburg 61, S. Ripley 59, OT

Linton 74, Eastern (Greene) 28

Loogootee 59, White River Valley 38

Maconaquah 69, Cass 46

Manchester 63, Tippecanoe Valley 42

Marion 84, Logansport 67

Martinsville 61, Franklin 54

McCutcheon 64, Anderson 52

Mishawaka 55, Penn 50

Mississinewa 78, Alexandria 55

Mitchell 75, Eastern (Pekin) 59

Monroe Central 71, Blue River 64, 2OT

Morristown 69, Edinburgh 51

Muncie Central 59, Indpls Tech 53

N. Daviess 54, Clay City 48

N. Harrison 57, W. Washington 44

N. Knox 61, Washington Catholic 51

New Albany 112, Ev. North 43

New Palestine 56, Yorktown 40

Northeastern 49, Cambridge City 39

Northwestern 56, Twin Lakes 49

Oak Hill 67, Madison-Grant 52

Oldenburg 54, Jac-Cen-Del 44

Orleans 48, Borden 36

Paoli 77, Corydon 71

Pike Central 65, S. Spencer 48

Pioneer 56, Caston 41

Plainfield 63, Decatur Central 50

Plymouth 54, Northridge 29

Prairie Hts. 65, Fremont 49

Rising Sun 72, Madison Shawe 34

Riverton Parke 73, Rockville 61

Rochester 47, Northfield 40

Rossville 55, Eastern (Greentown) 54

Rushville 68, S. Dearborn 32

S. Bend Riley 100, S. Bend Clay 46

S. Bend St. Joseph's 73, S. Bend Washington 71

S. Knox 64, N. Posey 48

S. Vermillion 60, Shakamak 51

Salem 57, Austin 56

Seeger 58, Benton Central 47

Shelbyville 57, Greenwood 47

Sheridan 65, Taylor 40

Silver Creek 52, Madison 46

Southern Wells 74, S. Adams 68, OT

Southmont 53, Lebanon 42

Southwestern (Hanover) 60, Clarksville 55

Southwestern (Shelby) 69, Waldron 40

Southwood 88, N. Miami 37

Switzerland Co. 63, New Washington 36

Terre Haute North 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 44

Tri-Central 37, Frontier 35

Tri-County 61, Delphi 54

Tri-West 67, Danville 61

Vincennes 69, Ev. Harrison 59

Warren Central 72, Indpls N. Central 46

Warsaw 42, NorthWood 35

Washington 44, Boonville 42

Wes-Del 61, Randolph Southern 54

Western Boone 67, N. Montgomery 59

Westfield 56, Avon 52

Westview 56, Eastside 36

Whitko 56, Peru 49

Winamac 71, W. Central 41

Winchester 67, Tri 42

Wood Memorial 59, Tell City 38

Zionsville 68, Brownsburg 51

Western Indiana Conference Playoffs 11th Place

W. Vigo 54, Brown Co. 45

Ninth Place

Owen Valley 47, S. Putnam 35

Seventh Place

Cascade 57, N. Putnam 44

Fifth Place

Cloverdale 76, Northview 68

Third Place

Greencastle 43, Indian Creek 41

Championship

Edgewood 47, Sullivan 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 63, Hamilton 11

Bellmont 55, Leo 39

Bremen 45, Jimtown 26

Carmel 71, Indpls Ben Davis 49

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 84, Ft. Wayne Snider 36

Centerville 23, Union Co. 21

Central Noble 66, Churubusco 20

Clinton Prairie 44, Clinton Central 30

Columbia City 56, New Haven 29

Covenant Christian 55, Bethesda Christian 49

Daleville 82, Union (Modoc) 12

Danville 54, Tri-West 46

DeKalb 74, Huntington North 68

Elkhart Memorial 36, Goshen 31

Fairfield 56, W. Noble 39

Frankfort 55, Crawfordsville 30

Ft. Wayne Concordia 48, Ft. Wayne North 22

Ft. Wayne Luers 82, Ft. Wayne Wayne 29

Ft. Wayne South 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 55

Greensburg 71, Lawrenceburg 55

Hagerstown 36, Union City 20

Homestead 67, Ft. Wayne Northrop 62

Horizon Christian 73, Christel House Academy 14

Indpls Attucks 65, Indpls Herron 20

Indpls Chatard 60, Indpls Brebeuf 25

Indpls International 55, Anderson Prep Academy 37

LaCrosse 46, S. Central (Union Mills) 42

Lafayette Catholic 66, Guerin Catholic 49

Lakeland 46, Garrett 31

Lawrence North 50, Center Grove 47

Lebanon 46, Southmont 31

N. Judson 38, Triton 32

N. Miami 63, Southwood 34

Northeastern 33, Cambridge City 29

Norwell 79, E. Noble 20

Plainfield 33, Decatur Central 23

Warren Central 52, Indpls N. Central 43

Western Boone 48, N. Montgomery 37

Whiteland 66, Mooresville 60, OT

Zionsville 49, Brownsburg 35

