Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 62, Hamilton 18
Batesville 45, N. Decatur 44
Beech Grove 68, Indpls Lutheran 49
Bethesda Christian 82, Columbus Christian 38
Blackford 81, Eastbrook 74
Bloomfield 85, N. Central (Farmersburg) 38
Bloomington North 61, Franklin Central 57
Bloomington South 65, Terre Haute South 64
Brownstown 54, Charlestown 44
Carmel 65, Indpls Ben Davis 60
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55, Ft. Wayne Snider 46
Center Grove 48, Lawrence North 45
Central Noble 56, Churubusco 49
Chesterton 60, Lake Central 53
Christian Academy 40, Providence 39
Clinton Prairie 57, Clinton Central 39
Columbus East 47, E. Central 27
Columbus North 72, Southport 66
Concord 33, Wawasee 30
Connersville 42, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 37, OT
Crawfordsville 64, Frankfort 58
Crothersville 63, Trinity Lutheran 61
Culver Academy 50, W. Lafayette 43
Daleville 85, Union (Modoc) 33
Delta 56, Wapahani 49
Ev. Memorial 63, Princeton 51
Fairfield 71, W. Noble 49
Floyd Central 64, Seymour 34
Fountain Central 62, Faith Christian 55
Frankton 78, Elwood 57
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, Ft. Wayne South 43
Ft. Wayne North 77, Ft. Wayne Concordia 47
Ft. Wayne Wayne 91, Ft. Wayne Luers 75
Goshen 53, Elkhart Memorial 51
Greenwood Christian 57, Central Christian 54
Guerin Catholic 75, Lafayette Catholic 60
Hagerstown 84, Union City 38
Hamilton Hts. 51, Tipton 50
Hamilton Southeastern 62, Noblesville 45
Hauser 75, S. Decatur 57
Henryville 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 29
Heritage 49, Adams Central 39, 2OT
Heritage Hills 63, Ev. Mater Dei 51
Highland 59, Kankakee Valley 42
Homestead 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 58
Indpls Brebeuf 72, Indpls Chatard 43
Indpls Manual 57, Indpls Howe 53
Indpls Roncalli 50, Indpls Ritter 46
Indpls Scecina 71, Triton Central 59
Indpls Tindley 60, Heritage Christian 51
Jasper 53, Dubois 40
Jay Co. 39, Bluffton 18
Jeffersonville 74, Bedford N. Lawrence 47
Jennings Co. 68, Scottsburg 63
Jimtown 44, Bremen 41
Lafayette Harrison 54, Richmond 36
Lafayette Jeff 64, Kokomo 62
Lakeland 50, Garrett 40
Lapel 63, Eastern Hancock 51
LaVille 69, Culver 36
Lawrenceburg 61, S. Ripley 59, OT
Linton 74, Eastern (Greene) 28
Loogootee 59, White River Valley 38
Maconaquah 69, Cass 46
Manchester 63, Tippecanoe Valley 42
Marion 84, Logansport 67
Martinsville 61, Franklin 54
McCutcheon 64, Anderson 52
Mishawaka 55, Penn 50
Mississinewa 78, Alexandria 55
Mitchell 75, Eastern (Pekin) 59
Monroe Central 71, Blue River 64, 2OT
Morristown 69, Edinburgh 51
Muncie Central 59, Indpls Tech 53
N. Daviess 54, Clay City 48
N. Harrison 57, W. Washington 44
N. Knox 61, Washington Catholic 51
New Albany 112, Ev. North 43
New Palestine 56, Yorktown 40
Northeastern 49, Cambridge City 39
Northwestern 56, Twin Lakes 49
Oak Hill 67, Madison-Grant 52
Oldenburg 54, Jac-Cen-Del 44
Orleans 48, Borden 36
Paoli 77, Corydon 71
Pike Central 65, S. Spencer 48
Pioneer 56, Caston 41
Plainfield 63, Decatur Central 50
Plymouth 54, Northridge 29
Prairie Hts. 65, Fremont 49
Rising Sun 72, Madison Shawe 34
Riverton Parke 73, Rockville 61
Rochester 47, Northfield 40
Rossville 55, Eastern (Greentown) 54
Rushville 68, S. Dearborn 32
S. Bend Riley 100, S. Bend Clay 46
S. Bend St. Joseph's 73, S. Bend Washington 71
S. Knox 64, N. Posey 48
S. Vermillion 60, Shakamak 51
Salem 57, Austin 56
Seeger 58, Benton Central 47
Shelbyville 57, Greenwood 47
Sheridan 65, Taylor 40
Silver Creek 52, Madison 46
Southern Wells 74, S. Adams 68, OT
Southmont 53, Lebanon 42
Southwestern (Hanover) 60, Clarksville 55
Southwestern (Shelby) 69, Waldron 40
Southwood 88, N. Miami 37
Switzerland Co. 63, New Washington 36
Terre Haute North 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 44
Tri-Central 37, Frontier 35
Tri-County 61, Delphi 54
Tri-West 67, Danville 61
Vincennes 69, Ev. Harrison 59
Warren Central 72, Indpls N. Central 46
Warsaw 42, NorthWood 35
Washington 44, Boonville 42
Wes-Del 61, Randolph Southern 54
Western Boone 67, N. Montgomery 59
Westfield 56, Avon 52
Westview 56, Eastside 36
Whitko 56, Peru 49
Winamac 71, W. Central 41
Winchester 67, Tri 42
Wood Memorial 59, Tell City 38
Zionsville 68, Brownsburg 51
|Western Indiana Conference Playoffs
|11th Place
W. Vigo 54, Brown Co. 45
|Ninth Place
Owen Valley 47, S. Putnam 35
|Seventh Place
Cascade 57, N. Putnam 44
|Fifth Place
Cloverdale 76, Northview 68
|Third Place
Greencastle 43, Indian Creek 41
|Championship
Edgewood 47, Sullivan 41
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 63, Hamilton 11
Bellmont 55, Leo 39
Bremen 45, Jimtown 26
Carmel 71, Indpls Ben Davis 49
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 84, Ft. Wayne Snider 36
Centerville 23, Union Co. 21
Central Noble 66, Churubusco 20
Clinton Prairie 44, Clinton Central 30
Columbia City 56, New Haven 29
Covenant Christian 55, Bethesda Christian 49
Daleville 82, Union (Modoc) 12
Danville 54, Tri-West 46
DeKalb 74, Huntington North 68
Elkhart Memorial 36, Goshen 31
Fairfield 56, W. Noble 39
Frankfort 55, Crawfordsville 30
Ft. Wayne Concordia 48, Ft. Wayne North 22
Ft. Wayne Luers 82, Ft. Wayne Wayne 29
Ft. Wayne South 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 55
Greensburg 71, Lawrenceburg 55
Hagerstown 36, Union City 20
Homestead 67, Ft. Wayne Northrop 62
Horizon Christian 73, Christel House Academy 14
Indpls Attucks 65, Indpls Herron 20
Indpls Chatard 60, Indpls Brebeuf 25
Indpls International 55, Anderson Prep Academy 37
LaCrosse 46, S. Central (Union Mills) 42
Lafayette Catholic 66, Guerin Catholic 49
Lakeland 46, Garrett 31
Lawrence North 50, Center Grove 47
Lebanon 46, Southmont 31
N. Judson 38, Triton 32
N. Miami 63, Southwood 34
Northeastern 33, Cambridge City 29
Norwell 79, E. Noble 20
Plainfield 33, Decatur Central 23
Warren Central 52, Indpls N. Central 43
Western Boone 48, N. Montgomery 37
Whiteland 66, Mooresville 60, OT
Zionsville 49, Brownsburg 35
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.