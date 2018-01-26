Intense WAVE Country rivalry shows it is 'Marshall Strong'

All over the state, and elsewhere, people are showing their support for Marshall County High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The red and gold Chargers of Bullitt East High School hit the court against the maroon and gray Bullitt Central Cougars Friday night.

It is always an emotional game. But this time, cross county rivalries were put aside in a pre-game show of Blue and Orange unity.

Students and players wore orange and blue t-shirts, the colors of Marshall County High School, to demonstrate support for students and families caught up in the nation's latest mass school shooting.

"To just feel that in the community, in the county in general. We've cried several times," Jo Perkins, one of the event organizers, said. "It's just really emotional. It makes your heart happy."

The Marshall County High School shooting hit home in Bullitt County. One of the students wounded was a child of a Bullitt County East grad.

Volunteers sold shirts to raise money and they collected donations.

