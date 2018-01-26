School rivals show solidarity with Marshall County

Henderson and Webster County Schools wore blue and white Friday Night to show support for the Benton, Kentucky community.

Two schools join forces to support Marshall County High School Friday night.

Henderson and Webster County fans suited up in special tee shirts, knowing all proceeds in shirt sales go toward the Family Resource Center in Benton, Kentucky.

Hundreds of fans packed the Colonel Gymnasium flooding the arena in a sea of orange and blue.

Competition on the court, for the district rivals, seemed so minor compared to what took place in Benton, Kentucky on Tuesday.

"We want to let Marshall County know that we're behind you," said Jeff Coursey. Athletic Director for HCHS. "We're praying for you. I just can't imagine what they're going through."

While the Benton Community tries to heal, fellow Kentuckians are coming together to help... with something as simple as a tee-shirt.

Henderson High fans wore orange. Webster County fans wore blue.

We're told hundreds of people from both communities ordered the shirts in advance of Friday's rivalry game.

"I mean, it's tragic that we have to come together for something like this, but I'd rather do it now than never," said WCHS senior Clayton Buchanan.

"They're part of our family," said Coursey. "Part of our education family. Part of our athletic family, because, it affected everyone."

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.