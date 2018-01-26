Rachael Denhollander publishes op-ed on Larry Nassar

Rachael Denhollander address Nassar during the sentencing phase of his trial, along with countless other of his victims. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Rachael Denhollander shared how her world has changed during the past year and a half. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rachael Denhollander has stepped forward so many times. She was the first to publicly bring attention to USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar back in 2016.

She was also one of more than 150 women to face her past during testimony for Nassar's trial.

"He engaged in degrading and humiliating sex acts without my consent or permission," Denhollander recounted.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Louisville woman helps put Dr. Larry Nassar behind bars

Now, Denhollander is sharing how her world has changed during the past year and a half. In a New York times Op-Ed, Denhollander said she "lost her church and her closest friends." She also said she "lost every shred of privacy."

"There's a lot of grief but it's mixed with a lot of victory," Denhollander told reporters in Lansing, MI on Wednesday after Nassar was sentenced. "I think victory is a good word for it."

Michigan State University's president and the Athletic Director are now both out of the picture. Denhollander points out in her Op-Ed that people need to hold enablers accountable.

Before a judge, Denhollander said those people are responsible for "creating a culture where predators like Larry and so many others in the organization up to the highest level coaches were able to sexually abuse children including our Olympians without any fear of being caught."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man shot in drive-by outside apartment complex off Poplar Level Road

+ New charges: 17 young victims accuse former Jeffersonville student of child molestation

+ U.K., Eastern High grad to make history in OIympic games

Other victims, like Akemi Look drove home the same exact point.

"This is way bigger than him," Look said. "This is about the institutions that protected him, everyone in the world should be outraged right now and if you aren't you should examine why."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.