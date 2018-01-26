Oakland beats NKU 83-70, knocks Norse out of 1st in Horizon

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Kendrick Nunn scored 19 of his 33 points in the second half and Oakland never trailed on its way to an 83-70 win over Northern Kentucky on Friday night.

The loss dropped the Norse (14-7, 7-2 Horizon) out of first place in the league standings, one game behind Wright State (8-1).

Nunn, who finished 6 of 13 from 3-point range, scored five of the Grizzlies' points during a 10-2 run that made it 71-59 with four minutes to go. The Norse ran it back to 73-66 on Jordan Garnett's 3-pointer with 2:38 left, but Oakland made 8 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes and Nunn punctuated the victory with a dunk as time ran out.

Jalen Hayes added 21 points, Martez Walker scored 11 and Isaiah Brock had eight points and 11 rebounds for Oakland (14-8, 6-3).

Drew McDonald had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Mason Faulkner scored 15 and Dantez Walton 13 for Northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.