Scottsburg, IN man charged with stealing children's inheritance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Scottsburg, Indiana man has been arrested after a seven-month investigation into the theft of thousands of dollars from children.

Indiana State Police arrested Larry Paul, 45, on Friday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Intense WAVE Country rivalry shows it is 'Marshall Strong'

+ UofL coach sends video to school shooting victim's family

+ LMPD finds 11lbs of meth during traffic stop

Investigators said Paul stole more than $50-thousand dollars from two children who were left in his care after one of their parents died.

The money was left to the children as part of their inheritance, ISP said.

Paul was charged with two counts of theft. He was booked into the Scott County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.