Juveniles charged after Carrollton pursuit

The Kentucky Emergency Vehicle Statutes clearly states it’s illegal to follow an emergency vehicle in pursuit. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Kentucky juveniles face a long list of charges including assault of a police officer after a police chase in Carroll County.

On Tuesday morning, Kentucky State Police responded to the Cowboy's convenience store in Ghent in response to a suspicious vehicle. When a trooper arrived, he found two males inside the vehicle who appeared to be unconscious, KSP said.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Driver chases Kentucky State Police during Carrollton pursuit

While talking to the two boys, the passenger refused to show his hands when asked and appeared to be hiding something, according to a KSP press release.

When asked to get out of the vehicle, the passenger allegedly refused. KSP said the trooper tried to through the window to force the passenger out but the boy then rolled the window of the vehicle up, pining the trooper's arm.

The trooper was able to free his arm and again asked the boys to leave the vehicle but instead, they allegedly drove off but not before they rammed the trooper's cruiser twice, causing significant damage and nearly hitting the trooper.

The KSP trooper chased the boys as they reached speeds over 100 mph, according to the press release. The chase was called off once the boys drove into restricted areas and school zones.

Eventually, the vehicle, which investigators learned was stolen out of Ohio, was found abandoned near Carroll County High School and the boys were arrested.

The juveniles were charged with assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading in a motor vehicle as well as a long list of other charges.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.