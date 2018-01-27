American Printing House for the Blind celebrates 160 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville business known for helping people around the world is celebrating its 160th year.

Earlier this week, the American Printing House for the Blind (APH) held an open house to showcase their work.

The American Printing House for the Blind was founded in Louisville to develop and produce educational materials and provide services for those who are blind and visually impaired.

"We are probably the nations largest producer of braille materials for students K-12 in education but, that only represents 6% of what we do," President of APH Craig Meador said.

APH employs around 300 people and offers more than 1,000 products online and by catalog, including material in braille, large print, audio recordings and technology. This includes everything from textbooks, restaurant menus, and computer software like Visual Brailler an app that works with an iPad, and the "Indoor Explorer" personal navigation app.

"We have a couple travel apps that allows folks to get through airports or get through any building that has been set up independently," Meador said.

The American Printing House for the Blind is headquartered at 1839 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, click or tap here.

