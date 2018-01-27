LMPD: 16-year-old girl shot while playing with gun - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD: 16-year-old girl shot while playing with gun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Fern Creek. 

LMPD was called to the 7000 block of Wildwood Circle around 11 p.m. Friday. There they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

LMPD Spokesperson Vadim Dale confirmed the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition. 

In a press release, Dale said the victim told police that she and two juvenile boys were playing with a handgun when it went off. After gun fired, the boy that fired the shot ran off, police said. 

