LMPD: 16-year-old girl shot while playing with gun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Fern Creek.

LMPD was called to the 7000 block of Wildwood Circle around 11 p.m. Friday. There they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

LMPD Spokesperson Vadim Dale confirmed the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition.

In a press release, Dale said the victim told police that she and two juvenile boys were playing with a handgun when it went off. After gun fired, the boy that fired the shot ran off, police said.

