LMDC cruiser involved in crash while transporting inmate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers and an inmate are recovering after an early morning crash.

The LMDC officers were transporting an inmate from their facility to University Hospital when they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 2 a.m. Saturday, LMPD Spokesperson Vadim Dale confirmed.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A juvenile female, both LMDC officers and the inmate were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time it unknown who is at fault in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.