Madison County man charged with child sexual exploitation - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Madison County man charged with child sexual exploitation

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
KSP Logo (Source: Kentucky State Police) KSP Logo (Source: Kentucky State Police)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Madison County man has been charged with distributing matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Justin Cox, 35, was arrested Thursday evening after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Kentucky governor says shootings are a "cultural problem"
LMDC cruiser involved in crash while transporting inmate
Scottsburg, IN man charged with stealing children's inheritance

KSP's Electronic Crime Branch said they began their investigation after finding Cox uploading images of child sexual exploitation online. 

Cox is charged with seven counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly