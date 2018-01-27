Madison County man charged with child sexual exploitation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Madison County man has been charged with distributing matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Justin Cox, 35, was arrested Thursday evening after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky governor says shootings are a "cultural problem"

+ LMDC cruiser involved in crash while transporting inmate

+ Scottsburg, IN man charged with stealing children's inheritance

KSP's Electronic Crime Branch said they began their investigation after finding Cox uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Cox is charged with seven counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.