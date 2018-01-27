Madison County man charged with child sexual exploitation

The project, estimated to cost $193.1 million, includes a 10,000 seat stadium, two hotels, plus retail, restaurant, and office space.More >>
The project, estimated to cost $193.1 million, includes a 10,000 seat stadium, two hotels, plus retail, restaurant, and office space.More >>
Cox is charged with seven counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.More >>
Cox is charged with seven counts of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.More >>
At this time it unknown who is at fault in the crash.More >>
At this time it unknown who is at fault in the crash.More >>
LMPD confirmed the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition.More >>
LMPD confirmed the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition.More >>
The American Printing House for the Blind is headquartered at 1839 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky.More >>
The American Printing House for the Blind is headquartered at 1839 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky.More >>