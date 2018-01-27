Cop to runaway horse: 'Will You Stop?' Horse: 'Neigh'

HUDSON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida deputy was caught on video politely pursuing a four-legged suspect on a busy road.
Pasco County Sheriff's Cpl. Art Madden on Wednesday spotted a chestnut-and-white horse galloping in and out of traffic on a road north of Tampa. Rolling down his law enforcement vehicle's window, he asked the animal to "please stop." He also made kissy noises, to no avail.
According to authorities, he was able to herd the animal into a nearby housing development, and the mare finally came to a stop. Madden exited his cruiser and approached, only to have her run off again.
The horse eventually stopped a second time, and that's when Madden threw his arms around her neck.
The horse's owner, who had reported the animal missing, arrived and took it away unharmed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.More >>
NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.More >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore >>
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>