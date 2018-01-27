Butler hands St. John's 10th consecutive defeat 70-45

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kelan Martin scored 19 points and Butler handed St. John's its 10th straight loss, 70-45, on Saturday.

Martin scored 13 points and Kamar Baldwin 10 in the first half when the Bulldogs (15-7, 5-4 Big East) made 8 of 17 3-pointers and took a 37-15 lead after the Red Storm (10-12, 0-10) shot just 18.5 percent before finishing at 29 percent.

Martin made four 3-pointers and Paul Jorgensen, with 13 points, three. Baldwin added 12 points. Tyler Wideman's 11 boards led a 42-32 rebounding advantage.

Tariq Owens scored 13 points, the only St. John's player in double figures. The Red Storm made just 5 of 21 3-point tries.

St. John's dropped seven of its nine previous conference games by seven points or fewer but was quickly out of this one. Butler opened on a 17-2 run and St. John's didn't get closer than 19 in the second half.

