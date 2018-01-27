Zimbabwe to KY: Derby inspires man to pursue the American Dream

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For one man, his first trip to the Kentucky Derby was enough to fall in love with the United States.

Almost 30 years later, he is a citizen and owns a business in the industry that brought him to Louisville in the first place.

Tents and events initially brought Brendan Evans to the United States.

"I started working for a worldwide company, and the first event they did in the United States was the Kentucky Derby," Evans said.

Evans grew up in Zimbabwe and was fond of his childhood and the animals he saw in the rural areas of Africa.

But during his first time in the United States, he saw something in Louisville he could not shake.

"I knew for my future, the opportunities wouldn't be nearly as great there as they were here," Evans said.

In 1991 Evans traveled to the U.S. for the first time. He was working for a company that set up tents at sporting events throughout the world.

It took five years for Evans to permanently relocate to Louisville. He continued to work in event planning, met his wife and formed a family in Kentucky.

"I always knew I wanted to have my own show, and eventually I started building on the event scene and got out there locally," Evans said.

In September 2017, Evans became the owner of The Rental Depot. After 20 plus years in the tents and events business, he runs his own shop offering tables, dishes and various event needs.

Evans has a staff of 15 local employees. He hopes to share the American Dream with them.

"I think these guys will have the same hunger that I had,” Evans said. “That's what's exciting to me - getting my name out there and sharing with everyone locally that we can do this great stuff."

For more information on The Rental Depot visit http://therentaldepotinc.com/.

