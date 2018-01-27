Teen diagnosed with cancer 3 times made member of KY National Guard

[Video by Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 Photojournalist]

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - North Bullitt County High School student Jesse Schott was made an honorary member of the Kentucky National Guard on Saturday.

Schott also received a courage award for his strength and perseverance, Bullitt County Public Schools Communications Director John Roberts said.

Jesse was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in late 2017. This time, the diagnosis was brain cancer.

His story has inspired classmates, coaches, teachers, the Bullit County community and beyond.

In a statement, Roberts said:

"The comradery, team work and support that surrounds Jesse not only from the Bullitt County community, but the support that each of the competing schools have for Jesse." "Many of the schools in attendance have watched the videos of Jesse as motivation. Many of these schools have sent letters of support and prayer for Jesse and his family. I often sit back and reflect on the incredible sportsmanship that the JROTC community has for Jesse and his entire family."

The North Bullitt High School sophomore also deals with hearing and vision issues every day, stemming from cancer as a 3-year-old and again as a 4-year-old.

