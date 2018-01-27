Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson Prep Academy 77, University 36

Bedford N. Lawrence 63, Greenfield 47

Bloomfield 58, Brown Co. 43

Boone Grove 64, S. Bend Career Academy 26

E. Noble 61, Norwell 45

Edgewood 52, Monrovia 46

Floyd Central 63, Ev. Reitz 42

Forest Park 69, Southridge 54

Ft. Wayne North 91, Logansport 45

Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 73, Christel House Academy 60

Ft. Wayne Wayne 81, Rich East, Ill. 72

Gary Roosevelt 66, Prosser, Ill. 53

Hammond Gavit 40, Highland 39

Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 65, Woodlan 58

Huntington North 43, DeKalb 28

Indiana Deaf 77, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 57

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Attucks 43

Indpls Brebeuf 89, Indpls Tech 58

Indpls Pike 59, Pendleton Hts. 49

LaCrosse 66, Hammond Science and Tech 31

Lakeland 54, Wawasee 30

Liberty Christian 64, Clinton Central 39

Linton 77, N. Knox 42

Marion 85, Ft. Wayne Northrop 59

Michigan City Marquette 67, Winamac 44

New Albany 87, Jasper 44

New Palestine 68, Indpls Perry Meridian 50

Northfield 44, Caston 27

Northwestern 60, Carroll (Flora) 20

Orleans 50, N. Daviess 30

Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 43, Franklin Co. 40

Paoli 115, Trinity Lutheran 77

Pioneer 77, Rossville 57

Plainfield 61, Lebanon 42

Richmond 54, Winchester 46

S. Putnam 57, Bloomington Lighthouse 40

Seeger 75, Rockville 59

Southwestern (Hanover) 57, Mitchell 46

St. Louis Christian, Mo. 86, Horizon Christian 73

Sullivan 74, Eastern (Greene) 24

Tipton 64, Taylor 27

Tri-County 69, N. Newton 25

Tri-West 62, Greencastle 46

Union Co. 58, Jac-Cen-Del 50

Warren Central 65, Muncie Central 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cin. Aiken, Ohio 47, Indpls Broad Ripple 39

Cowan 59, Wes-Del 55

Dubois 52, White River Valley 48

Eastbrook 34, Blackford 9

Elkhart Central 58, Oregon-Davis 36

Fairfield 53, Fremont 30

Gibson Southern 66, N. Posey 64

Indpls Howe 43, Gary 21st Century 38

Lakeland Christian 54, Clinton Christian 32

Lakewood Park 51, Elkhart Christian 25

LaVille 53, Culver 38

Michigan City 73, Hammond Morton 54

Michigan City Marquette 78, Lighthouse CPA 41

Morristown 68, Edinburgh 65

Muncie Central 47, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46

N. Harrison 62, Corydon 20

Princeton 60, Ev. Reitz 35

Rock Creek Academy 63, Washington Catholic 59

S. Bend Riley 57, Culver Academy 37

S. Central (Elizabeth) 67, S. Spencer 39

Scottsburg 43, Madison 42, OT

Southwestern (Hanover) 46, Madison Shawe 35

Tipton 72, Frontier 35

Trinity Lutheran 50, Brown Co. 47

W. Central 44, N. Newton 36

Whitko 39, Maconaquah 32

