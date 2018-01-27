Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson Prep Academy 77, University 36
Bedford N. Lawrence 63, Greenfield 47
Bloomfield 58, Brown Co. 43
Boone Grove 64, S. Bend Career Academy 26
E. Noble 61, Norwell 45
Edgewood 52, Monrovia 46
Floyd Central 63, Ev. Reitz 42
Forest Park 69, Southridge 54
Ft. Wayne North 91, Logansport 45
Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 73, Christel House Academy 60
Ft. Wayne Wayne 81, Rich East, Ill. 72
Gary Roosevelt 66, Prosser, Ill. 53
Hammond Gavit 40, Highland 39
Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 65, Woodlan 58
Huntington North 43, DeKalb 28
Indiana Deaf 77, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 57
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Attucks 43
Indpls Brebeuf 89, Indpls Tech 58
Indpls Pike 59, Pendleton Hts. 49
LaCrosse 66, Hammond Science and Tech 31
Lakeland 54, Wawasee 30
Liberty Christian 64, Clinton Central 39
Linton 77, N. Knox 42
Marion 85, Ft. Wayne Northrop 59
Michigan City Marquette 67, Winamac 44
New Albany 87, Jasper 44
New Palestine 68, Indpls Perry Meridian 50
Northfield 44, Caston 27
Northwestern 60, Carroll (Flora) 20
Orleans 50, N. Daviess 30
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 43, Franklin Co. 40
Paoli 115, Trinity Lutheran 77
Pioneer 77, Rossville 57
Plainfield 61, Lebanon 42
Richmond 54, Winchester 46
S. Putnam 57, Bloomington Lighthouse 40
Seeger 75, Rockville 59
Southwestern (Hanover) 57, Mitchell 46
St. Louis Christian, Mo. 86, Horizon Christian 73
Sullivan 74, Eastern (Greene) 24
Tipton 64, Taylor 27
Tri-County 69, N. Newton 25
Tri-West 62, Greencastle 46
Union Co. 58, Jac-Cen-Del 50
Warren Central 65, Muncie Central 41
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cin. Aiken, Ohio 47, Indpls Broad Ripple 39
Cowan 59, Wes-Del 55
Dubois 52, White River Valley 48
Eastbrook 34, Blackford 9
Elkhart Central 58, Oregon-Davis 36
Fairfield 53, Fremont 30
Gibson Southern 66, N. Posey 64
Indpls Howe 43, Gary 21st Century 38
Lakeland Christian 54, Clinton Christian 32
Lakewood Park 51, Elkhart Christian 25
LaVille 53, Culver 38
Michigan City 73, Hammond Morton 54
Michigan City Marquette 78, Lighthouse CPA 41
Morristown 68, Edinburgh 65
Muncie Central 47, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46
N. Harrison 62, Corydon 20
Princeton 60, Ev. Reitz 35
Rock Creek Academy 63, Washington Catholic 59
S. Bend Riley 57, Culver Academy 37
S. Central (Elizabeth) 67, S. Spencer 39
Scottsburg 43, Madison 42, OT
Southwestern (Hanover) 46, Madison Shawe 35
Tipton 72, Frontier 35
Trinity Lutheran 50, Brown Co. 47
W. Central 44, N. Newton 36
Whitko 39, Maconaquah 32
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.