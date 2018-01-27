1 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

The homeowner's dog was shot and the house was burglarized twice.More >>
The homeowner's dog was shot and the house was burglarized twice.More >>
Shop Local Kentucky said over $90,000 had been raised. The company said 100% of the proceeds will go to the Marshall Strong Fund set up by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitor's Bureau.More >>
Shop Local Kentucky said over $90,000 had been raised. The company said 100% of the proceeds will go to the Marshall Strong Fund set up by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitor's Bureau.More >>
North Bullitt County High School student Jesse Schott was made an honorary member of the Kentucky National Guard on Saturday.More >>
North Bullitt County High School student Jesse Schott was made an honorary member of the Kentucky National Guard on Saturday.More >>
A person in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Metrosafe said.More >>
A person in a wheelchair was hit by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Metrosafe said.More >>
Evans has a staff of 15 local employees at The Rental Depot. He hopes to share the American Dream with them.More >>
Evans has a staff of 15 local employees at The Rental Depot. He hopes to share the American Dream with them.More >>