Pacers use late-game magic to rally past Orlando 114-112

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Victor Oladipo scored 24 points, Lance Stephenson added a season-high 21 and the Indiana Pacers overcome a late 10-point deficit to beat the Orlando Magic 114-112 on Saturday night.

Indiana won its seventh straight in the series by closing on an 18-6 run over the final 6:15.

Aaron Gordon had 22 points, and Evan Fournier finished with 21 to lead the Magic, who had two chances to tie it and one to win it in the final seconds. But Gordon missed a midrange jumper and two free throws after an offensive rebound. And Jonathan Simmons missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Orlando has lost two straight and 19 of 22. And this one might go down as the most difficult to fathom.

The Magic had complete control for most of the first three quarters and still led 106-96 after Shelvin Mack made two free throws.

That's when Oladipo and Stephenson cranked up the pace and provided just enough energy to help the Pacers come back on the second night of a back-to-back.

Oladipo's 21-footer started the decisive 15-0 run. Indiana took its first lead of the game, 107-106 on another 21-footer from Oladipo with 3:29 left. When the spurt ended, the Pacers led 111-106 with 2:22 to play.

Orlando managed to stay close enough to give itself a chance in the final minute and when Domantas Sabonis missed 1 of 2 free throws with 20.5 seconds to play, the Magic had an opportunity.

But the Magic blew three chances and Oladipo grabbed the final rebound to preserve the win.

Magic: Gordon also had 11 rebounds and four assists. ... Elfrid Payton wound up with 12 points and five assists. ... Orlando shot 54.5 percent from the field. ... Only 10 opponents have failed to score at least 100 points against the Magic this season. ... Orlando has lost 18 of its last 20 to Indiana, dating to March 2013, and hasn't won in Indianapolis since 2014.

Pacers: Oladipo and Stephenson also had five rebounds and six assists each. ... Thaddeus Young scored 20 points and Sabonis finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. ... Indiana got its first win in four tries this season when the second game of a back-to-back was at home. ... Indiana has won 10 of its last 11 home games against Orlando.

Magic: Hope to salvage a split in the season series Tuesday at Houston.

Pacers: Host Charlotte on Monday in the first of four meetings between the teams this season.

