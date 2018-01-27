Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson Prep Academy 77, University 36
Batesville 61, Hauser 45
Bedford N. Lawrence 63, Greenfield 47
Benton Central 57, Fountain Central 38
Bethesda Christian 68, Eminence 49
Bloomfield 58, Brown Co. 43
Bloomington South 43, Silver Creek 36
Blue River 81, Union City 55
Bluffton 67, Madison-Grant 40
Boone Grove 64, S. Bend Career Academy 26
Brownsburg 58, Terre Haute South 57
Brownstown 58, Corydon 55
Cambridge City 38, Daleville 25
Carmel 61, New Castle 59
Cascade 56, Speedway 45
Chesterton 72, River Forest 44
Christian Academy 52, Borden 49
Clarksville 70, Austin 56
Clay City 65, White River Valley 54
Clinton Christian 50, Tippecanoe Valley 40
Clinton Prairie 53, Rossville 51
Cloverdale 73, Delphi 60
Columbia City 55, New Haven 53
Columbus East 58, Bloomington North 53
Columbus North 65, Whiteland 56
Concord 52, LaPorte 49
Connersville 52, Indpls Manual 35
Covington 66, S. Newton 43
Crawfordsville 57, Turkey Run 38
Crothersville 77, Columbus Christian 56
Culver Academy 61, Lafayette Jeff 43
Decatur Central 72, Avon 56
Dubois 66, Wood Memorial 54
E. Central 61, N. Decatur 51
E. Noble 61, Norwell 45
Eastern (Greentown) 46, Frontier 32
Edgewood 52, Monrovia 46
Ev. Memorial 57, Ev. Mater Dei 39
Fairfield 56, Angola 43
Floyd Central 63, Ev. Reitz 42
Forest Park 69, Southridge 54
Franklin 67, Southport 55
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 80, Bethany Christian 41
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 55, S. Adams 32
Ft. Wayne North 91, Logansport 45
Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 73, Christel House Academy 60
Ft. Wayne Wayne 81, Rich East, Ill. 72
Gary 21st Century 74, Morgan Twp. 56
Gary Roosevelt 66, Prosser, Ill. 53
Gibson Southern 57, Washington 48
Goshen 72, Penn 64
Hammond Gavit 40, Highland 39
Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 65, Woodlan 58
Heritage Hills 59, S. Spencer 45
Huntington North 43, DeKalb 28
Indiana Deaf 77, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 57
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Attucks 43
Indpls Brebeuf 89, Indpls Tech 58
Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Park Tudor 50
Indpls Pike 59, Pendleton Hts. 49
Indpls Roncalli 51, Greenwood 33
Jay Co. 59, Blackford 38
Jeffersonville 62, Ev. Harrison 56
Knox 52, Kouts 46
Kokomo 63, Cass 46
LaCrosse 66, Hammond Science and Tech 31
Lafayette Harrison 75, Southmont 50
Lake Central 87, S. Bend Clay 63
Lakeland 54, Wawasee 30
Lanesville 64, Perry Central 53
Lapel 67, Elwood 66, OT
Lawrence Central 60, Anderson 45
Lawrence North 77, Fishers 68, OT
Leo 63, Bellmont 52
Liberty Christian 64, Clinton Central 39
Linton 77, N. Knox 42
Loogootee 44, Vincennes Rivet 37
Maconaquah 45, Whitko 42
Manchester 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, OT
Marion 85, Ft. Wayne Northrop 59
Medora 59, Cannelton 58
Merrillville 86, Lowell 53
Michigan City Marquette 67, Winamac 44
Morristown 62, Knightstown 45
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 69, Boonville 57
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41, Delta 32
N. Harrison 54, Madison 47
N. Montgomery 53, Attica 42
New Albany 87, Jasper 44
New Palestine 68, Indpls Perry Meridian 50
New Prairie 51, S. Central (Union Mills) 37
Northeastern 60, Muncie Burris 28
Northfield 44, Caston 27
Northwestern 60, Carroll (Flora) 20
Oldenburg 79, Indiana Math and Science Academy 51
Orleans 50, N. Daviess 30
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 43, Franklin Co. 40
Paoli 115, Trinity Lutheran 77
Pike Central 41, Barr-Reeve 37
Pioneer 77, Indpls Lutheran 57
Plainfield 61, Lebanon 42
Plymouth 49, Mishawaka 48
Princeton 86, N. Posey 59
Richmond 54, Winchester 46
Rising Sun 81, Waldron 49
Rochester 64, N. White 24
S. Bend Washington 62, Crown Point 58
S. Central (Elizabeth) 48, Madison Shawe 34
S. Knox 56, Shoals 29
S. Putnam 57, Bloomington Lighthouse 40
Salem 60, Eastern (Pekin) 47
Seeger 75, Rockville 59
Shakamak 48, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36
Shenandoah 85, Centerville 36
Sheridan 60, Tri-Central 41
Southwestern (Hanover) 57, Mitchell 46
Southwestern (Shelby) 56, Indpls Herron 49
St. Louis Christian, Mo. 86, Horizon Christian 73
Sullivan 74, Eastern (Greene) 24
Switzerland Co. 53, Milan 48
Tecumseh 48, Washington Catholic 14
Tell City 47, Springs Valley 31
Tipton 64, Taylor 27
Tri-County 69, N. Newton 25
Tri-West 62, Greencastle 46
Twin Lakes 53, Western 48, OT
Union Co. 58, Jac-Cen-Del 50
Valparaiso 56, Munster 55
Vincennes 86, Ev. Bosse 82
W. Lafayette 67, Frankfort 41
W. Washington 66, New Washington 39
Wabash 75, Southern Wells 52
Warren Central 65, Muncie Central 41
Warsaw 57, Elkhart Central 41
Wes-Del 60, Cowan 46
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Zionsville vs. Noblesville, ppd. to Feb 10.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher, Ill. 43, Hanover Central 41, 2OT
Cannelton 40, Medora 20
Cin. Aiken, Ohio 47, Indpls Broad Ripple 39
Cowan 59, Wes-Del 55
Decatur Central 56, Indpls Scecina 36
Dubois 52, White River Valley 48
Eastbrook 34, Blackford 9
Elkhart Central 58, Oregon-Davis 36
Fairfield 53, Fremont 30
Gibson Southern 66, N. Posey 64
Indiana Deaf 60, Mississippi School for the Deaf, Miss. 29
Indpls Howe 43, Gary 21st Century 38
Lakeland Christian 54, Clinton Christian 32
Lakewood Park 51, Elkhart Christian 25
LaPorte 62, S. Bend Adams 17
LaVille 53, Culver 38
Michigan City 73, Hammond Morton 54
Michigan City Marquette 78, Lighthouse CPA 41
Monroe Central 59, Randolph Southern 28
Morristown 68, Edinburgh 65
Muncie Central 47, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46
N. Harrison 62, Corydon 20
Princeton 60, Ev. Reitz 35
Rock Creek Academy 63, Washington Catholic 59
S. Bend Riley 57, Culver Academy 37
S. Central (Elizabeth) 67, S. Spencer 39
Scottsburg 43, Madison 42, OT
Southwestern (Hanover) 46, Madison Shawe 35
Tipton 72, Frontier 35
Trinity Lutheran 50, Brown Co. 47
W. Central 44, N. Newton 36
Westview 49, Eastside 34
Whitko 39, Maconaquah 32
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clinton Central vs. Pioneer, ppd.
Zionsville vs. Noblesville, ccd.
